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ATR Percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ATR% is an ATR volatility indicator expressed as a percentage. It measures the average true price range for a certain period, taking into account not only daily highs and lows, but also possible price gaps.
100% in this indicator is the maximum possible volatility of the asset. On the junior timeframes ATR% in most cases takes values up to 3%, on the senior timeframes the values can be higher.
To calculate ATR%, the formula is used: ATRP = ATR / close * 100, where ATR is the average value of the largest price spread for a certain period, and close is the current price of the asset.
SZY. ATR vs ATR Percent. The same yuzh, but in the left hand.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/54824
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