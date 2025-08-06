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Indicators

ATR Percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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ATR Percent.mq5 (4.11 KB) view
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ATR% is an ATR volatility indicator expressed as a percentage. It measures the average true price range for a certain period, taking into account not only daily highs and lows, but also possible price gaps.

100% in this indicator is the maximum possible volatility of the asset. On the junior timeframes ATR% in most cases takes values up to 3%, on the senior timeframes the values can be higher.

To calculate ATR%, the formula is used: ATRP = ATR / close * 100, where ATR is the average value of the largest price spread for a certain period, and close is the current price of the asset.


SZY. ATR vs ATR Percent. The same yuzh, but in the left hand.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/54824

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