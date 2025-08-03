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Indicators

Value Area Retracement Volume Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Richard
Richard

Richard

1 code
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VAR.mq5 (11.63 KB) view
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The VAR (Value Area Retracement) Volume Indicator for MT5 is a technical tool that analyzes price action within the Value Area (typically the 70% volume range of a Market Profile). 

  • Key Levels: Highlights critical price zones and profile extremes.

  • Volume-at-Price (VAP): The X-axis lists price levels paired with volume data, indicating liquidity concentrations.

  • Retracement Logic: Identifies pullbacks into high-volume nodes (Value Area) for potential reversals or continuations.

Technical Note: The indicator merges Market Profile concepts (brackets, profile highs) with volume profiling, aiding in spotting institutional footprints and statistically significant retracement zones.
The alphanumeric sequences may encode time-price-volume mappings for algorithmic backtesting.

Scalpers/swing traders leverage VAR to confirm entries/exits near high-volume retracement levels, aligning with auction market theory.


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