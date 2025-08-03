



The VAR (Value Area Retracement) Volume Indicator for MT5 is a technical tool that analyzes price action within the Value Area (typically the 70% volume range of a Market Profile).

Key Levels : Highlights critical price zones and profile extremes.

Volume-at-Price (VAP) : The X-axis lists price levels paired with volume data, indicating liquidity concentrations.

Retracement Logic: Identifies pullbacks into high-volume nodes (Value Area) for potential reversals or continuations.

Technical Note: The indicator merges Market Profile concepts (brackets, profile highs) with volume profiling, aiding in spotting institutional footprints and statistically significant retracement zones.

The alphanumeric sequences may encode time-price-volume mappings for algorithmic backtesting.

Scalpers/swing traders leverage VAR to confirm entries/exits near high-volume retracement levels, aligning with auction market theory.



