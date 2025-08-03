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Value Area Retracement Volume Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The VAR (Value Area Retracement) Volume Indicator for MT5 is a technical tool that analyzes price action within the Value Area (typically the 70% volume range of a Market Profile).
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Key Levels: Highlights critical price zones and profile extremes.
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Volume-at-Price (VAP): The X-axis lists price levels paired with volume data, indicating liquidity concentrations.
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Retracement Logic: Identifies pullbacks into high-volume nodes (Value Area) for potential reversals or continuations.
Technical Note: The indicator merges Market Profile concepts (brackets, profile highs) with volume profiling, aiding in spotting institutional footprints and statistically significant retracement zones.
The alphanumeric sequences may encode time-price-volume mappings for algorithmic backtesting.
Scalpers/swing traders leverage VAR to confirm entries/exits near high-volume retracement levels, aligning with auction market theory.
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