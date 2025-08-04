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MT5-BuildYourGridEA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple.
Please make your test to find your settings.
Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works.
The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders.
You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge.
The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account.
The Value Area Retracement indicator, is a powerful volume profile-based tool designed to identify key trading levels—Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Profile High/Low—across different timeframes. It helps traders spot potential retracement opportunities to the POC, breakout zones, and value areas, making it useful for intraday, swing, and position trading.TicksShort
A short format for storing ticks.
ATR %, ATR percentage, ATR percentage, ATR percentage, ATR percentageCustom Fractals
The Standard fractals are 2 candles to the right and 2 candles to the left. With this Custom Fractals you can choose as many candles as you like, both to the left and to the right.