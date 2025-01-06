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Strategy report output into a chart - script for MetaTrader 5

Tomas Vesely
Tomas Vesely

Tomas Vesely

5 codes 6 comments
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This script was developed for displaying saved Strategy report from the Strategy Tester into a chart.

Follow these steps:

  1. Put report_into_chart.mql5 into ¨\MQL5\Scripts" folder.
  2. Compile  report_into_chart.mql5 and get  report_into_chart.ex5.
  3. Unzip StrategyTester.zip and put StrategyTester.html into ¨\MQL5\Files" folder.
  4. Refresh your Metatrader 5.
  5. Run report_into_chart script from Metatrader and all deals will be displayed on the selected chart as blue (buy positions) or red (sell positions) arrows.
  6. Blue and red arrows displaying deals


  7. Later you can replace StrategyTester.html file with your chosen *.html report from the Strategy Tester.

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