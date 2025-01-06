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Strategy report output into a chart - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script was developed for displaying saved Strategy report from the Strategy Tester into a chart.
Follow these steps:
- Put report_into_chart.mql5 into ¨\MQL5\Scripts" folder.
- Compile report_into_chart.mql5 and get report_into_chart.ex5.
- Unzip StrategyTester.zip and put StrategyTester.html into ¨\MQL5\Files" folder.
- Refresh your Metatrader 5.
- Run report_into_chart script from Metatrader and all deals will be displayed on the selected chart as blue (buy positions) or red (sell positions) arrows.
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- Later you can replace StrategyTester.html file with your chosen *.html report from the Strategy Tester.
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