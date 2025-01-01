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BollingerBandsEA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Update:
- The positions will only be opened after the bearish or bullish candle.
- Indicators such as Moving Average and Bollinger Bands removed from the chat after closing the EA.
- Small errors with closing the positions after time.
BollingerBandsEA trades according to Bollinger Bands. If the lower line is broken downwards, ES places a buy order and vice versa the sell position.
The following settings are integrated:
- Magic number
- Fixed volume
- Procent volume
- Volume type
- Risk for Position
- Lots
- Stoploss in points
- Trading (minutes) begins after session start
- Trading (minutes) end before session
- Close position after indicator
- Allow trailing stop?
- Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled
- Allow breakeven?
- Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled
- Close position if it is in minus (after minutes)
This script is a reference solution for mapping symbol names configured by users in MetaTrader 5 EAs or scripts to the actual names provided by the broker. It uses the Levenshtein distance algorithm to automatically identify the most similar symbol in Market Watch. It is ideal for developers facing compatibility issues with prefixes or suffixes in symbol names. This is a customizable starting point to adapt to any specific needs.Perfect Trailing StopLoss
Copy these into any EA you are busy coding and you"ll have a trailing SL. The only things you'll need to change would probably be InpMagic for your magic number or you could just copy my code as is , Remember to add COrderinfo ord; and CPositionInfo pos;
This script was developed for displaying saved Strategy report from the Strategy Tester into a chart.Candlestick patterns
This is a indicator displaying candlesticks patterns on a chart.