BollingerBandsEA

This script is a reference solution for mapping symbol names configured by users in MetaTrader 5 EAs or scripts to the actual names provided by the broker. It uses the Levenshtein distance algorithm to automatically identify the most similar symbol in Market Watch. It is ideal for developers facing compatibility issues with prefixes or suffixes in symbol names. This is a customizable starting point to adapt to any specific needs.

Copy these into any EA you are busy coding and you"ll have a trailing SL. The only things you'll need to change would probably be InpMagic for your magic number or you could just copy my code as is , Remember to add COrderinfo ord; and CPositionInfo pos;