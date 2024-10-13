Every programmer has their own logger. I wrote my own for MQL5, inspired by the Python logging module. This class is simplest. No hierarchy, rotators or formatters. It's simple and convenient for any project. Installation Copy CDKLogger.mqh to MQL\Include\DKStdLib\Logger folder. Import CDKLogger class. #include <DKStdLib\Logger\CDKLogger.mqh Usag e

CDKLogger logger; logger.Init( "MyLoggerName" , INFO); logger.Format = "%YYYY%-%MM%-%DD% %hh%:%mm%-%ss% - %name%:[%level%] %message%" ; logger.FilterInList.Add( "Including-Substring-#1" ); logger.FilterInList.Add( "Including-Substring-#2" ); logger.FilterInFromStringWithSep( "Including-Substring-#3;Including-Substring-#4" , ";" ); logger.FilterOutList.Add( "Excluding-Substring-#1" ); logger.FilterOutList.Add( "Excluding-Substring-#2" ); logger.FilterOutFromStringWithSep( "Excluding-Substring-#3;Excluding-Substring-#4" , ";" ); logger.Debug( "Debug: Including-Substring-#1" , false ); logger.Info( "Info: Including-Substring-#1" , true ); logger.Warn( "Warn: Including-Substring-#1" ); logger.Error( "Error: Including-Substring-#1: Excluding-Substring-#1" ); logger.Critical( "Critical: Including-Substring-#1" ); logger.Assert( true , "Log msg if true" , INFO, "Log msg if false" , ERROR, true ); logger.Assert( true , "Same msg for true & false" , INFO, ERROR, false );

The following messages will be output to the log as a result of execution:

Open issues

I often use class this way:

logger.Debug( StringFormat ( "%s/%d: My message: PARAM1=%f" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ , my_param));

But here we have an issue. StringFormat function parse string every time, even if the logging level does not require the message to be output.

If you need to output debug messages a lot, you'll have to wrap the output in a condition:

if (DEBUG >= logger.Level) logger.Debug( StringFormat ( "%s/%d: My message: PARAM1=%f" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ , my_param));

The best way to do this would be to use StringFormat lazily, but unfortunately MQL5 doesn't support passing a dynamic number of function parameters to the Debug, Info, Error, and so on functions.

If you have any ideas on how this could be done, I'd love to hear them.