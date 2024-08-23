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HiLo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Leandro de Araujo SouzaWith a solid background in C# and VB.NET, I bring over 5 years of experience in financial markets and algorithmic trading. My expertise lies in creating, optimizing, and modifying trading indicators and Expert Advisors to deliver high-performance solutions that match your trading strategy.
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The High and Low Line Indicator is a straightforward yet powerful tool designed to plot the highest and lowest price levels of a selected symbol directly on the chart. This indicator allows traders to visually identify key support and resistance levels, which can be crucial in making informed trading decisions.
Use Cases:
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Identifying Support and Resistance: The high and low lines often act as natural support and resistance levels, providing clear points for entry, exit, or stop-loss placement.
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Breakout Trading: Monitor when the price breaks above the high line or falls below the low line, which can signal potential breakout opportunities.
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