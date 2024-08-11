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Custom Bid Ask lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator will help visualize the bid and ask prices, making it easier to decide on trade entries and exits.
A custom bid and ask line is created which is labelled and visually clear. It can be easy to mix up the lines if they have no label, so this will make the lines easier to see.
A buy order will be executed immediately when it reaches the current ask price.
A sell order will be executed immediately when it reaches the current bid price.
It's helpful if you clearly see the ask line when you want to place a buy position, because you would rather to buy the market near the low of the candle and not near the high. A clearly labelled bid line will also help you to sell the market near the high of the candle instead of near the low.
The EA identifies discrepancies between theoretical and actual currency exchange rates to execute risk-minimized trading opportunities.Find Swing Highs Swing Lows
The Swing High/Low Identifier for MetaTrader 5 marks significant swing highs and swing lows directly on your chart with color-coded arrows. This tool helps traders quickly identify key price levels, which can serve as resistance and support, and is ideal for trend reversal analysis, support and resistance mapping, and enhancing price action strategies. By highlighting these crucial swing points, it provides valuable insights for making informed trading decisions and optimizing trading strategies.
This script saves all the OHLCV data available on the chart to a CSV file.HiLo
High and Low Line Indicator