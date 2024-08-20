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Save OHLCV Data from Chart to CSV File - script for MetaTrader 5
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The standard method of getting historical data in metatrader5 is to use "View>Symbols>Request" tool as shown in the picture below:
However, this sometimes doesn't return all the data available on the chart.
This script saves all the available historical data to a CSV file located in "Files" folder inside the "Common Data Path" directory.
Note: Make sure "Max bars in chart" is set to "Unlimited" in 'Tools>Options>Charts' (see the picture below).
A customized bid and ask line which is labelled and clear to help visualize the bid and ask pricesArbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD
The EA identifies discrepancies between theoretical and actual currency exchange rates to execute risk-minimized trading opportunities.
High and Low Line IndicatorLogging Class for both MQL4 and MQL5
The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.