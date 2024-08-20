CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Save OHLCV Data from Chart to CSV File - script for MetaTrader 5

Mohammad Sh
Mohammad Sh

Mohammad Sh

1 code 9 topics 12 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7084
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The standard method of getting historical data in metatrader5 is to use "View>Symbols>Request" tool as shown in the picture below:

Request Historical Data

However, this sometimes doesn't return all the data available on the chart.

This script saves all the available historical data to a CSV file located in "Files" folder inside the "Common Data Path" directory.

Note: Make sure "Max bars in chart" is set to "Unlimited" in 'Tools>Options>Charts' (see the picture below).

Max bars on chart


Custom Bid Ask lines Custom Bid Ask lines

A customized bid and ask line which is labelled and clear to help visualize the bid and ask prices

Arbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD Arbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD

The EA identifies discrepancies between theoretical and actual currency exchange rates to execute risk-minimized trading opportunities.

HiLo HiLo

High and Low Line Indicator

Logging Class for both MQL4 and MQL5 Logging Class for both MQL4 and MQL5

The CDebugLogger class is a flexible and comprehensive logging utility designed for use in MQL4/5 environments. It allows developers to log messages at various levels of importance (INFO, WARNING, ERROR, DEBUG) with options to include timestamps, function signatures, file names, and line numbers in the log entries. The class supports logging to both the console and files, with the ability to save logs in a common folder and in CSV format. Additionally, it offers functionality to silence logs based on specific keywords, ensuring that sensitive information is not logged. This class is ideal for developers looking to implement robust logging mechanisms in their MQL4/5 applications, with customizable features that cater to a wide range of debugging and monitoring needs.