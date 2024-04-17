You can freely modify/add your own filters to create your own unique version of this strategy.

The basic premise of the strategy:

Buy/Cover as soon as the price breaks above n bars high

the price breaks above n bars high Short/sell as soon as the price breaks below n bars low

Backtested on USDJPY 2013-2023, let's see if you can improve the results even further!













I hope you find values in this script.

