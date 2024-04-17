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Simple Yet Effective Breakout Strategy - expert for MetaTrader 5

Anh Quan Duong
Anh Quan Duong

Anh Quan Duong

2 codes 1 comment
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You can freely modify/add your own filters to create your own unique version of this strategy.

The basic premise of the strategy:

  • Buy/Cover as soon as the price breaks above n bars high
  • Short/sell as soon as the price breaks below n bars low

Backtested on USDJPY 2013-2023, let's see if you can improve the results even further!


Settings

USDJPY backtest results

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