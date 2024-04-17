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Simple Yet Effective Breakout Strategy - expert for MetaTrader 5
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You can freely modify/add your own filters to create your own unique version of this strategy.
The basic premise of the strategy:
- Buy/Cover as soon as the price breaks above n bars high
- Short/sell as soon as the price breaks below n bars low
Backtested on USDJPY 2013-2023, let's see if you can improve the results even further!
I hope you find values in this script.
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