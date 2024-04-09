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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dominant Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Dominant Candle is a a two candlestick set where the wicks intersect each other's body area and body of the candles are either gapped up, gapped down or equalDominant candle is usually used for verification of a trend after consildation
Code Block for "Trailing Stop" based on current market price. (Ask / Bid)
This code block loops through all opened position and do trailing based on Ask and Bid prices.Simple Code for Detect A "New Bar or New Candle " Received
This code block detects a New Bar or a New Candle when it has received.
Counter Attack Candlestick
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This script helps traders understand the distribution and range of candles in a specific period, which can be useful for making trading decisions such as determining which historical values to use for Take Profit or Stop Loss.