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Indicators

Dominant Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Dominant.mq5 (4.7 KB) view
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Dominant Candle is a a two candlestick set where the wicks intersect each other's body area and body of the candles are either gapped up, gapped down or equal

Dominant candle is usually used for verification of a trend after consildation



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