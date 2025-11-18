This Expert Advisor is example of use of the Memory Mapping DLL for working with File Mapping functions. In this example the Expert Advisor create a virtual (memory-mapped) file and start to update the quotes on symbol. Using this way, Expert Advisors can exchange data (for example, quotes) using common memory-mapped file.

The script exports historical data to HST format for its use in MetaTrader 4 client terminal. This file can be imported in MetaTrader 4 as historical data or you can open it as offline chart.