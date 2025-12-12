CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Intraday Triple Performance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Pueblo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1132
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Example

input string pair1="EURUSD";//Cross 1

input string pair2="EURGBP";//Cross 2

input string pair3="GBPUSD";//Cross 3

input int bars=5000;

input string tm="00:00";// Start time in the format hours:minutes


    Translated from Italian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/it/code/48170

    Stochastic Momentum Colour Candles Stochastic Momentum Colour Candles

    Idea by Andrey F. Zelinsky, based on an indicator by William Blau

    MathTicker - tick generator in mathematical mode MathTicker - tick generator in mathematical mode

    Records ticks in real ticks mode and reads them in maths mode calling your strategy with each tick.

    CDatetimeMsc CDatetimeMsc

    CDateTime milliseconds extension + datetime supervisory variable extension

    Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy

    A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).