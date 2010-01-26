CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
17342
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Market Facilitation Index technical indicator (BW MFI) is the indicator which shows the change of price for one tick.

Absolute values of the indicator do not mean anything as they are, only indicator changes have sense. Bill Williams emphasizes the interchanging of MFI and volume:

  • Market Facilitation Index increases and volume increases - this points out that:
    a) the number of players coming into the market increases (volume increases);
    b) the new coming players open positions in the direction of bar development, i.e., the movement has begun and picks up speed.
  • Market Facilitation Index falls and volume falls. It means the market participants are not interested anymore;
  • Market Facilitation Index increases, but the volume falls. It is most likely, that the market is not supported with the volume from clients, and the price is changing due to traders (brokers and dealers) "on the floor" speculations;
  • Market Facilitation Index falls, but the volume increases. There is a battle between bulls and bears, characterized by a large sell and buy volume, but the price is not changing significantly since the forces are equal. One of the contending parties (buyers vs. sellers) will eventually win the battle. Usually, the break of such a bar lets you know if this bar determines the continuation of the trend or annuls the trend. Bill Williams calls such bar "curtsying".

Market Facilitaion Index indicator

Market Facilitaion Index indicator

Calculation:

To calculate Market Facilitation Index you need to subtract the lowest bar price from the highest bar price and divide it by the volume.

BW MFI = (HIGH - LOW) / VOLUME

where:

  • HIGH - maximum price of the current bar;
  • LOW - minimum price of the current bar;
  • VOLUME - volume of the current bar.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/36

MACD MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is the next trend-following dynamic indicator. It indicates the correlation between two Moving Averages of a price.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

The Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is predefined to characterize the market Trend, Support and Resistance Levels, and to generate signals of buying and selling.

ColorCandlesDaily ColorCandlesDaily

The ColorCandlesDaily indicator draws candles with different colors depending on the day of the week.

Mass Index Mass Index

The Mass Index is developed to catch the trend reversal points. It is based on changes between maximum and minimum prices. If the amplitude gets wider, the mass index grows; if it gets narrower, the index gets smaller. The mass index was created by Donald Dorcy.