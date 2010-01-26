CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorCandlesDaily - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
12371
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorCandlesDaily indicator draws candles with different colors depending on the day of the week.

ColorCandlesDaily

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22

Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI)

The Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) is the indicator which shows the change of price for one tick.

MACD MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is the next trend-following dynamic indicator. It indicates the correlation between two Moving Averages of a price.

Mass Index Mass Index

The Mass Index is developed to catch the trend reversal points. It is based on changes between maximum and minimum prices. If the amplitude gets wider, the mass index grows; if it gets narrower, the index gets smaller. The mass index was created by Donald Dorcy.

Money Flow Index (MFI) Money Flow Index (MFI)

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is the technical indicator, which indicates the rate at which money is invested into a security and then withdrawn from it.