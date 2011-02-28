Join our fan page
downloadhistory.mq5 - script for MetaTrader 5
- 10593
The script downloads historical data (for the current symbol), available at trade server.
The download progress is plotted using the CProgressBar class, proposed in The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5 article.
In "Experts" tab of Toolbox window it prints the first date of the server history.
If error it prints error code (see CheckLoadHistory in Organizing Data Access)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/302
The CDownLoadHistory class provides the methods of historical data downloading.