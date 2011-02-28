CodeBaseSections
Scripts

downloadhistory.mq5 - script for MetaTrader 5

Aleksey Sergan
10593
(32)
\MQL5\Include\
classprogressbar.mqh (3.75 KB) view
downloadhistory.mq5 (5.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The script downloads historical data (for the current symbol), available at trade server.

The download progress is plotted using the CProgressBar class, proposed in The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5 article.

downloadhistory script demo

In "Experts" tab of Toolbox window it prints the first date of the server history.

downloadhistory script log

If error it prints error code (see CheckLoadHistory in Organizing Data Access)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/302

