A la "Bobsley" Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 8895
-
It isn't the original version of "Mover3MkII" Expert Advisor by Boris Odintsov, it's my viewpoint on deals of Automated Trading Championship 2010.
To open positions it uses the signals of Moving Average and Stochastic indicators.
EURUSD, M5, every tick, 5-15 lots.
The strategy:
- Open long position: MA increases, Stochastic increases and located below the oversold level.
- Open short position: MA decreases, Stochastic decreases and located above the overbought level.
- Close positions: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Figure 1. Expert Advisor, tested in optimization period with best parameters.
Figure 2. Expert Advisor, tested in post-optimization period.
Input parameters:
- TakeProfit = 0.007 - Take Profit.
- StopLoss = 0.0035 - Stop Loss.
- MA_Period = 76 - Moving Average period.
- Stoch_OverSold = 30 - Stochastic oversold level.
- Stoch_OverBought = 70 - Stochastic overbought level.
- Lot = 5-15 - Lots to trade
Recommendations:
It's recommended to use this Expert Advisor as a base of your own strategy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/275
