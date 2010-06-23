Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
A simple RKD Expert Advisor based on a specified custom RKD indicator - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10918
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a simple Expert Advisor using a specified custom RKD indicator.
The code describes how a specified custom RKD indicator can be used in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.
The better results for EUR/USD, GBPUSD - 30mins, 1H and 2H timeframes.
Tested Result:
Strategy Tester Report
autoRKD_EA
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 286)
|Settings:
|Symbol:
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period:
|H1(2010.06.01 - 2010.07.12)
|Inputs:
|Lots=0.100000; SL=0; TP=0; MAGIC=666; KDPeriod=30; M1=3; M2=6
|Initial Deposit:
|3 000.00 USD
|Results:
|Bars:
|358
|Ticks:
|1021990
|Total Net Profit:
|228.06
|Gross Profit:
|1 139.65
|Gross Loss:
|911.59
|Profit Factor:
|1.25
|Expected Payoff:
|4.39
|Recovery Factor:
|0.72
|Sharpe Ratio:
|4.69
|Balance Drawdown:
|Absolute:
|200.89
|Maximal:
|224.35 (7.33%)
|Relative:
|7.33% (224.35)
|Equity Drawdown:
|Absolute:
|242.10
|Maximal:
|316.03 (10.12%)
|Relative:
|10.12% (316.03)
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (46.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|28 (53.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|135.50
|loss trade:
|-102.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.49
|loss trade:
|-32.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (232.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-126.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|232.18 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-192.20 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2
Export historical data
The script purpose is to export historical rates data to format, convenient for analysis in external programs.FIR_filter
Moving Average, calculated using the digital filter.
Linear regression slope
Linear regression slope normalized to SMA.AR extrapolation of price
This indicator uses an autoregresive model to extrapolate prices