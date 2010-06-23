CodeBaseSections
Experts

A simple RKD Expert Advisor based on a specified custom RKD indicator

Published:
Updated:
This is a simple Expert Advisor using a specified custom RKD indicator.

The code describes how a specified custom RKD indicator can be used in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

The better results for EUR/USD, GBPUSD - 30mins, 1H and 2H timeframes.

Tested Result:

Strategy Tester Report

autoRKD_EA

MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 286)


 
Settings:
Symbol: GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period: H1(2010.06.01 - 2010.07.12)
Inputs: Lots=0.100000; SL=0; TP=0; MAGIC=666; KDPeriod=30; M1=3; M2=6
Initial Deposit: 3 000.00 USD
Results:
Bars: 358 Ticks: 1021990
Total Net Profit: 228.06 Gross Profit: 1 139.65 Gross Loss: 911.59
Profit Factor: 1.25 Expected Payoff: 4.39
Recovery Factor: 0.72 Sharpe Ratio: 4.69
Balance Drawdown:
Absolute: 200.89 Maximal: 224.35 (7.33%) Relative: 7.33% (224.35)
Equity Drawdown:
Absolute: 242.10 Maximal: 316.03 (10.12%) Relative: 10.12% (316.03)
 
Total Trades: 52 Short Positions (won %): 27 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (46.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 28 (53.85%)
Largest profit trade: 135.50 loss trade: -102.00
Average profit trade: 47.49 loss trade: -32.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (232.18) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-126.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 232.18 (3) consecutive loss (count): -192.20 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2

Expert Advisor based on a specified custom RKD indicator

