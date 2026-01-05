Analytics & Forecasts

Imam Nasrudin
# Settings Daily Limiter / PROP FIRM

# Input Parameter 

Use Daily Limiter Input to Activate Daily Limiter Mode
Baseline Start Limiter Reference amount for basic limit calculation when EA is activated
Custom Baseline Start Limiter Custom amount if at certain moments requires the EA to be reset.
Baseline Limiter Daily Update Basic calculation reference for each change at the beginning of the day, this is intended if there are orders that stay overnight.
Daily Limit Set Mode applied for daily restrictions
Daily Limit Unit Mode Units applied for calculation of restrictions
Daily Limit Profit Limit value for profit limitation
Daily Limit Loss Limit value for loss limitation
Daily Limit Profit Action Actions applied if the profit limit amount is reached
Daily Limit Loss Action Actions applied if the loss limit amount is reached


Fundamental Differences between Daily Limiter and Max Drawdown:

- The Daily Limiter uses Balance and Equity parameters, which are calculated at the Account Level (Order Account), which will affect the use of Multi-EAs.

- The Max Drawdown setting, on the other hand, only reacts at the Market Level (Order Market) and is not affected by the use of Multi-EAs.


