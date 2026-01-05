0
# Settings Daily Limiter / PROP FIRM
# Input Parameter
|Use Daily Limiter
|Input to Activate Daily Limiter Mode
|Baseline Start Limiter
|Reference amount for basic limit calculation when EA is activated
|Custom Baseline Start Limiter
|Custom amount if at certain moments requires the EA to be reset.
|Baseline Limiter Daily Update
|Basic calculation reference for each change at the beginning of the day, this is intended if there are orders that stay overnight.
|Daily Limit Set
|Mode applied for daily restrictions
|Daily Limit Unit Mode
|Units applied for calculation of restrictions
|Daily Limit Profit
|Limit value for profit limitation
|Daily Limit Loss
|Limit value for loss limitation
|Daily Limit Profit Action
|Actions applied if the profit limit amount is reached
|Daily Limit Loss Action
|Actions applied if the loss limit amount is reached
Fundamental Differences between Daily Limiter and Max Drawdown:
- The Daily Limiter uses Balance and Equity parameters, which are calculated at the Account Level (Order Account), which will affect the use of Multi-EAs.
- The Max Drawdown setting, on the other hand, only reacts at the Market Level (Order Market) and is not affected by the use of Multi-EAs.