# Settings Daily Limiter / PROP FIRM

# Input Parameter

Use Daily Limiter Input to Activate Daily Limiter Mode Baseline Start Limiter Reference amount for basic limit calculation when EA is activated Custom Baseline Start Limiter Custom amount if at certain moments requires the EA to be reset. Baseline Limiter Daily Update Basic calculation reference for each change at the beginning of the day, this is intended if there are orders that stay overnight. Daily Limit Set Mode applied for daily restrictions Daily Limit Unit Mode Units applied for calculation of restrictions Daily Limit Profit Limit value for profit limitation Daily Limit Loss Limit value for loss limitation Daily Limit Profit Action Actions applied if the profit limit amount is reached Daily Limit Loss Action Actions applied if the loss limit amount is reached





Fundamental Differences between Daily Limiter and Max Drawdown:

- The Daily Limiter uses Balance and Equity parameters, which are calculated at the Account Level (Order Account), which will affect the use of Multi-EAs.

- The Max Drawdown setting, on the other hand, only reacts at the Market Level (Order Market) and is not affected by the use of Multi-EAs.



