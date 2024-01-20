Zen Master - a peace of mind EA available now

Dear community, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you one of my trading systems. Zen Master is a fully automatic trading system that I developed to grow my own money and that of my family in the long term and as safely as possible. In the following lines I will explain to you exactly why this system has been running stable for almost a year and why I believe it will continue to do so in the future.

Introduction

First, a brief derivation of the trading logic. In order for an account to grow safely and evenly, traders regularly need a sufficiently high number of duplicable trades. That's why they often try to trade on low time frames like M1 or M5. Unfortunately, this is exactly where most of the money is lost. The shorter the route you trade, the higher the cost share (commission, spread) and the more random your result will be. This is not only logically based on the nature of things - but has proven to be true again and again in my own trading practice over the years. I have therefore switched to trading on the much more reliable high time frames such as D1 and W1. However, this practice initially raised a new problem for me: On the high time frames there are not enough trading opportunities to allow the account to grow calmly and evenly. What use has a reliable signal that only occurs once a month? The Zen Master System solves this problem by monitoring more than 20 markets simultaneously and trading them with 30 different entry logics each. A single EA that delivers on average 2 really high quality trading signal per day. Due to the large number of markets and different strategies, a high degree of diversification is achieved. This ensures a low drawdown with an almost constant high return.

What trading logic is behind Zen Master EA?

It is a pure price action system that makes trading decisions based on significant price movements in the D1 and W1 time frames. The EA examines the last 3 closed candles and recognizes some well-known patterns such as an engulfing or pinbar, but also less well-known patterns that I have discovered myself over the years. Here some examples.





If such a pattern is recognized, the EA decides between two entry options: Either he waits until the 3rd candle that completes the pattern closes and then opens an order or he waits until the price breaks out of the range of these 3 candles and then opens a trade. The EA is a precise tool that can analyze even the smallest shape and location of every candle in the chart and use it to its advantage. Additionally, it uses a volatility filter to avoid trading insignificant movements.

What can be said about the performance so far?

Last year I was therefore able to achieve an average return of 2.5% per month with a maximum drawdown of 3.7%. If you had been willing to endure a drawdown of 37%,your account would have grown by an average of 25% per month over the past few months - no guarantee for the future, CFD trading is risky!





Why does this simple logic produce such good results?

Each of the trades also contains a large portion of many years of trading experience. I don't want to share all of my tricks with you here, but I still want to give you some food for thought. As in real life, it's often simple considerations that can often have a big impact:

• Markets operate according to psychological patterns and reflect the emotions and thinking of market participants. This is, for example why buy signals work better than sell signals in most markets. Most people would rather see steadily growing markets instead of a crash. Therefore they feel more comfortable on the long side.

• What sense would it make, for example, to enter into sell trades in the stock markets if the first glance at the chart tells us that these markets have tended to rise since recording began?

•What sense does it make to hold positions for a long time if you have to pay a negative swap to the broker every night?

• In addition, beginners in particular often make the mistake of adapting their systems too closely to historical data. I've given up on it completely now. Only the stop loss and take profit are adjusted slightly to the respective market. Because either a strategy shows good results right from the start or it will never do so later in live trading!

What requirements do you have to meet so that you can benefit as much as possible from my system?

• Precisely because this system does not use dangerous trading methods, you will regularly have to endure losses that serve to protect your account. Not every month will be profitable - you can easily see that in my performance. Everything is 100% transparent.

• If you don't have the patience and confidence to let the system run without your intervention, you won't be profitable. The basic requirement for the necessary composure is that you choose your risk wisely. I trade my own money and that of my family with a risk of 0.5% per trade and no more.

A few sentences to conclude

If you have followed me this far and agree with what I have told you about my trading system, it might be worth purchasing for you. I don't want to put any direct links here. You can simply type the name “Zen Master EA” into the search engine and find me. I developed this system with the highest quality, responsibility and care. This is what I stand for with my name.



