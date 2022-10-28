AUD/USD and NZD/USD Aim More Upsides

AUD/USD is moving higher and showing positive signs above 0.6400. NZD/USD is also rising and might aim more upsides above 0.5850.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a fresh increase above the 0.6350 and 0.6400 levels against the US Dollar.

· There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at 0.6460 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD is showing a lot of bullish signs above the 0.5800 support zone.

· There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at 0.5820 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar formed a base above the 0.6200 level and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair gained pace above the 0.6300 level to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear move above the 0.6350 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even climbed above the 0.6500 level and traded as high as 0.6522. It is now correcting gains and trading below the 0.6500 level....More info: blog FXOpen







