Reverence: Profitable EA becomes more profitable

🔥🔥🔥 NEW UPDATE FOR THE EA: 🔥🔥🔥

A recovery function has been added.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80016









Despite the EA being profitable without any recovery function,

it was decided to add a recovery function as it will make the profit curve more balanced.









New inputs:

Enable loss recovery - if set to "Yes", then the recovery mode will be turned on.



- if set to "Yes", then the recovery mode will be turned on. Loss recovery lot multiplier start - after having a loss order, the next order's lot will be multiplied by this value.



- after having a loss order, the next order's lot will be multiplied by this value. Loss recovery lot multiplier step - the recovery multiplier will be reduced after each profitable trade by this value. So each profitable trade will have reduced lot until the orders will have initial lot or until another loss trade will occur.







How does it work:

Lets say we use a fixed lot for our orders 0.1, the "Loss recovery lot multiplier start" we set to '3', and the " Loss recovery lot multiplier ste p" we set to 0.5.

The lot for all profitable trades will be 0.1 until we have a loss trade. After a loss trade the lot for the next order will be 0.3 (initial lot 0.1 multiplied by 3).

If the next order is profitable, the lot for the next order after it will be multiplied by 2.5 (initial lot multiplier is reduced by 0.5), meaning the lot will be 0.25. For the next order's lot will multiplied by 2.0 (again the multiplier value was reduced by 0.05), so the lot will be 0.2.

So until we have a streak of winning trades, the multiplier size will be reduced by 0.5. If we have another loss trade, then the multiplier will be reset to the start value of 3.0



IMPORTANT: The recovery mode will be activated only after trade hit a stop-loss. If there is a smaller loss (for example by trailing-stop), then the function will be not activated.















