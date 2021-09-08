EUR/USD: TRADING SCENARIOS

Breakdown of the zone of strong and key resistance levels 1.1885, 1.1900 did not take place. Below these resistance levels, the long-term negative dynamics of EUR / USD remains (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations").





Therefore, the breakdown of the support level of 1.1811 will become a confirmation signal indicating the resumption of the bearish trend in EUR / USD.

In an alternative scenario, and after the breakdown of the resistance levels 1.1830, 1.1834, the growth of EUR / USD will resume. In case of a confirmed breakdown of the resistance levels 1.1885, 1.1900, further growth towards the key resistance level 1.2065 can be expected. Its breakdown will return EUR / USD to the bull market zone with the prospect of its further growth to resistance levels 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2500, 1.2580, 1.2600.





Trading Recommendations

Sell Stop 1.1795. Stop-Loss 1.1845. Take-Profit 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1665, 1.1625

Buy Stop 1.1845. Stop-Loss 1.1795. Take-Profit 1.1885, 1.1900, 1.1950, 1.2065, 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



