AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

From a technical point of view, the breakdown of important short-term support levels 0.7744, 0.7730 creates preconditions for further decline.





A breakdown of the support level of 0.7680 will strengthen the negative dynamics of AUD / USD and direct it towards the key support levels 0.7615, 0.7530.

In an alternative scenario and if the current range tendency persists, the decline in AUD / USD will stop at the current levels. However, to resume buying, you should still wait for the AUD / USD to return to the zone above the resistance level of 0.7744 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Support levels: 0.7680, 0.7615, 0.7600, 0.7530, 0.7510, 0.7320

Resistance levels: 0.7730, 0.7744, 0.7774, 0.7815, 0.7835, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160, 0.8200

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7690. Stop-Loss 0.7780. Take-Profit 0.7615, 0.7600, 0.7530, 0.7510, 0.7320

Buy by market, Buy Stop 0.7750. Stop-Loss 0.7690. Take-Profit 0.7744, 0.7774, 0.7815, 0.7835, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160, 0.8200

*) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

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