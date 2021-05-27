EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In case of renewed growth, EUR / USD will head towards the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the level of 1.2450. More distant growth targets are located at resistance levels 1.2500, 1.2580 (61.8% Fibonacci level and 2018 highs), 1.2600 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")

In an alternative scenario, the first signal for its implementation will be a breakdown of the support level 1.2180.





Support levels: 1.2197, 1.2180, 1.2101, 1.2075, 1.2000, 1.1980, 1.1910, 1.1780, 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell Stop 1.2170. Stop-Loss 1.2225. Take-Profit 1.2101, 1.2075, 1.2000, 1.1980, 1.1910, 1.1780, 1.1710

Buy Stop 1.2225. Stop-Loss 1.2170. Take-Profit 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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