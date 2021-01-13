EUR/USD: trading recommendations

Given the long-term positive dynamics of EUR / USD (see “Current dynamics of the EUR/USD and market expectations”)





, the current zone looks very promising for the resumption of long positions. And the breakdown of the short-term important resistance level 1.2222 (ЕМА200 on the 1-hour chart) will confirm our forecast for the resumption of EUR / USD growth.

Support levels: 1.2149, 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1810, 1.1780, 1.1700, 1.1600, 1.1500, 1.1285

Resistance levels: 1.2180, 1.2222, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2135. Stop-Loss 1.2230. Take-Profit 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1810, 1.1780, 1.1700, 1.1600, 1.1500, 1.1285

Buy by-market. Buy Stop 1.2230. Stop-Loss 1.2135. Take-Profit 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)







