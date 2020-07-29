The New Technical Trader - Tushar Chande

1994, 224 pages, by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll.

This is a very interesting book giving you light over those old fashioned indicators used in Technical Analysis. His new approach – of course it is a 1994 book – give you all the necessary materials, background and mathematical formulas for you to program and reproduce the indicators presented in the book on your own platform (of couse, if you know how to program).

Indicators presented on the book: VIDYA Moving Average, Qstick – Quantitative Candlestick analysis, Chande Momentum Oscillator, among others…

A very pleasant end interesting reading.

#TotallyRecommended

😉