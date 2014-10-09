Elliot wave trading

Generally the Elliot waves represent :

In this chapter I would like a little broke down for a very fruitful topic of trader Elliot waves which can be applied to longposition trade. This style of trading can be called as swing trading, and certainly it is not included among to the most difficults, but certainly it is necessary to explain the basic principles of operation of this theory and also to make here some basic research and study.Elliot held the theory that the market moves in certain cycles - waves in the style of the Fibonacci sequence (1,2,3,5,8,13,21) and by which it can move to some specific direction.-every action causes a reaction.-5 waves itself are moving in the direction of the current trend.

- 3 waves after that can represent two scenarios ,...the continuation of the main trend or reversal signal







The structure and principle of operation of the cycle: