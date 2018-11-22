AUDUSD Broader Risk Remains Higher Towards 0.7337 Zone

AUDUSD broader risk remains higher with strength expected towards its resistance located at 0.7337 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 1.7350 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.7400 level and then the 0.7450 level where a violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7500 level. Support resides at the 0.7250 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7200 level. Below here will set the stage for a run at the 0.7150 level with a cut through here targeting further downside pressure towards the 0.7100 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside



