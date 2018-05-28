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MAIN_SETTINGS
- Lot - trade lot, set according to the size of the Deposit and the leverage, for example up to 800 USD not more than 0.01 lot;
- GMToffset (-111=AUTO) -time zone shift. The value -111 will set the time zone to automatic, use this if you are sure that the computer is set to the correct time and time zone;
- Name pair - the exact names of currency pairs, including postfix and suffixes;
MONEY_MANAGEMENT
- Close pos. from mass-index signal - closing orders from the total index, on / off;
- Size mass-index for close - the size of the index to close;
- Close pos. from counter-mass signal - closing orders under the counter-signals from other pairs;
- Take profit - take profit size;
- Magic Number - magic number;
- Average - averaging
- Maximum drawdown at the moment % - maximum drawdown in percent
- Maximum drawdown in day % - maximum drawdown in percent per day;
- Hour reset DD - reset hour after drawdown;
- Close profit if orders from this pair are more 10 - closing profit if the number of orders is more than 10;
- Profit Close $ - the closure of profit when you reach that amount;
- Max drawdown in curency - maximum drawdown in currency;
- No loss mode - win-win mode. In this mode, the EA does not close trades at a loss even if the opposite signal is received, that is, the EA will not close losing trades and wait for profit. This feature is disabled by default;
- Auto lot - automatic lot from balance;
TIME_FILTERS
- Closetime evr day at Min -1=off - closing orders every day at this moment (for night strategies);
- Closetime evr day at Hour -1=off - closing orders every day at this hour;
- Do not trade on the opening and closing market - prohibition of opening orders at market opening and closing (on / off);
- In Mon - Hour - Monday before... hours (=<);
- In Fri - Hor - Friday later than... hours (>=);
- Hour filter > X - trading is allowed if hours > than X hours;
- Hour filter < X - trading is allowed if hours < than x hours;
- Hour filter > Y - also, trading is allowed if time > than Y hours;
- Hour filter < Y - also, trading is allowed if the time is < than Y hours;
DISTANCE_FILTERS
- Order step - order step;
- Filter shift signal - shift-filter orders by bars of the period on which the EA is installed;
- Dinamic step orders - dynamic order step;
VOLATILITY_FILTERS
- Limit-Volatility MA filter - MA volatility filter;
- Period Limit-Volatility MA - MA filter period;
- Max spread - maximum spread to open an order;
- Period BP - period BP indicator;
- Size inz filter - filter indicator BP;
- Show the arrows ? - show the arrows ?;
BREAKEVEN AND TRAILING
- Breakeven for start (1=off) - how much price must pass items to have been exhibited breakeven (does not take effect when a trailing stop);
- Level Breakeven - breakeven size;
- Trailing Stop (-1=OFF) - trailing stop, transfer stop loss through... points (does not work when breakeven is enabled);
- Trailing Step -the step of moving the stop loss;
NUMBER OF ORDERS
- Number of buy - maximum number of buy orders;
- Number of sell - maximum number of sell orders;
SETTING UP PUSH NOTIFICATIONS
- Opening an order - to inform about the opening of a new order;
- Notification sound - sound alert;
SETTINGS NEWS
- Indent after News (minuts) - Indent after News... minutes;
- Indent before News (minuts) - Indent before News.. minutes;
- Enable medium news - to enable the filter medium news;
- Enable hard news - to enable the filter of strong news;
- Сolor of the text - text color;
- Show text info - show information on screen;
- Stop loss for ONE orders - initial Stop Loss;
- Take profit for ONE order - initial Take profit;