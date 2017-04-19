FOREX FORECAST FOR 19 APRIL

GBP/USD

The pound is consolidating in a narrow range of 40 points, and even falls slightly. The current rate for GBP/USD is 1.2828. Yesterday the pair crossed the 1.2900 level.

EUR/USD

Yesterday the pair closed with solid gains, and what's most importantly - above the level of 1.0700. Today the pair has reached the level of 1.0735, but shortly moved to 1.0723. The nearest local resistance level will be in 1.0780, and next - 1.0800/20.

USD/JPY

The pair settled in the middle of the range of 108.00-109.00 after yesterday's fall to the lows in the 108.30 area.





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