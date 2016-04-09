CHOOSE THE CONSTANCY DO NOT RUSH TO GAIN BECOUSE IT MEANS LOSING ALL YOUR MONEY!!!
As many traders for a long time I tried a trading signal that would allow me to have a steady profit!!!
In the past I have copied the trading signals which on paper looked good, but then with their crazy and stupid strategies have only burned a lot of accounts.
For this reason I wanted to create a reliable expert advisor, to create my own trading signals to be made available to the comunity MQL5 and especially for those who do not have large sums of money.
After much work and a long period I was able to do so.
And now these trading signals are available !!!
Our automated trading system called "Moon", which also gives its name to our trading signal, arises from the need to find a valid operational tool that generates a steady return over time without jeopardizing the initial capital.
In fact, special attention was given to money management, this aspect has enabled us to develop a stable and reliable trading strategy that generates a low Drawdown unlike so many other signals that burn the trading accounts of people who copy those signals.
Moreover our automated trading system performs a limited number of operations on the market, using fixed Stop Loss and Trailing Stop, all this always to guarantee a low DD and low loss.
are three the signals available, designed for trading accounts with different initial deposit:
Moon: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 500
size range: from 0.10 to 0.30 lots
Pluto: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 1000
size range: from 0.20 to 0.40 lots
Eris: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 2000
size range: 0.30 to 0.50 lots
For more information visit our page: https://www.facebook.com/Trading-Room-31-338866186298943/
For live monitoring Moon: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/154263Trading Strategy Stable and Reliable !!!
Constant profit !!!