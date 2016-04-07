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FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Support Around 0.8850, Good to Sell on Rallies
- Major resistance 0.9020
- Major support -0.8850
- The pair has retreated after making a high of 0.89605. It is currently trading around 0.89191.
- Intraday trend is weak as long as resistance 0.8970 holds.
- Any break above0.8970 will take the pair to next level 0.9020/0.9060.
- On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.
It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8925-30 with SL around 0.8970 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com