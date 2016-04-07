FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Support Around 0.8850, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Support Around 0.8850, Good to Sell on Rallies

7 April 2016, 07:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
111

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Support Around 0.8850, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance 0.9020 
  • Major support -0.8850 
  • The pair has retreated after making a high of 0.89605. It is currently trading around 0.89191. 
  • Intraday trend is  weak as long as resistance 0.8970 holds. 
  • Any break above0.8970 will take the pair to next level 0.9020/0.9060. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.

It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8925-30 with SL around 0.8970 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#nzdcad, Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Faces Strong Support Around 0.8850