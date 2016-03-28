FXWIREPRO: Silver Refrains to Fall Below Key Support at $15.12, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

XAG/USD is currently trading around $15.23 levels.

is currently trading around $15.23 levels. It made intraday high at $15.26 and low at $15.12 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

A daily close below $15.12 will tests key supports at $15.01, $14.94 and $14.55 marks respectively.

Alternatively, reversal from $15.12 will turn the bias slightly bullish and tests key resistances at $15.26/ $15.32 and $15.60 marks.

Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up, which confirms bullish trend.



We prefer to take long position in XAG/USD around $15.20, stop loss $15.12 and target $15.32 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

