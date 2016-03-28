FXWIREPRO: Silver Refrains to Fall Below Key Support at $15.12, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Silver Refrains to Fall Below Key Support at $15.12, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

28 March 2016, 10:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
106

FXWIREPRO: Silver Refrains to Fall Below Key Support at $15.12, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

  • XAG/USD is currently trading around $15.23 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at $15.26 and low at $15.12 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment. 
  • A daily close below $15.12 will tests key supports at $15.01, $14.94 and $14.55 marks respectively. 
  • Alternatively, reversal from $15.12 will turn the bias slightly bullish and tests key resistances at $15.26/ $15.32 and $15.60 marks. 
  • Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up, which confirms bullish trend.

We prefer to take long position in XAG/USD around $15.20, stop loss $15.12 and target $15.32 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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