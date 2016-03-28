FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 85 Handle, Short-Term Bias Remains Higher
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 85 Handle, Short-Term Bias Remains Higher

28 March 2016, 10:14
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 85 Handle, Short-Term Bias Remains Higher

  • AUD/JPY extends rangebound between 84.00 and 86.38 March 13th high, while short-term bias remians bullish. 
  • Renewed optimism on the Asian equities alongside a recovery in gold and copper prices underpin the sentiment around the resource-linked Aussie. 
  • While the Japanese yen remains weak on the back of risk-on rally in the Japanese stocks. 
  • AUD/JPY trades a rising triangle pattern on daily charts, while on the weeklies a falling channel pattern is evidenced. 
  • Short-term bias for the pair is higher, upside scope lies till 86.40, breaks above could then see test of 86.70 and 87 levels. 
  • On the downside, strong support lies at 84.40 (rising trendline) and then at 84.12 (Mar 21st low).

Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 85.40, SL: 85, TP: 85.85/86/86.40 

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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