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FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 85 Handle, Short-Term Bias Remains Higher
- AUD/JPY extends rangebound between 84.00 and 86.38 March 13th high, while short-term bias remians bullish.
- Renewed optimism on the Asian equities alongside a recovery in gold and copper prices underpin the sentiment around the resource-linked Aussie.
- While the Japanese yen remains weak on the back of risk-on rally in the Japanese stocks.
- AUD/JPY trades a rising triangle pattern on daily charts, while on the weeklies a falling channel pattern is evidenced.
- Short-term bias for the pair is higher, upside scope lies till 86.40, breaks above could then see test of 86.70 and 87 levels.
- On the downside, strong support lies at 84.40 (rising trendline) and then at 84.12 (Mar 21st low).
Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 85.40, SL: 85, TP: 85.85/86/86.40
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com