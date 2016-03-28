FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 85 Handle, Short-Term Bias Remains Higher

AUD/JPY extends rangebound between 84.00 and 86.38 March 13th high, while short-term bias remians bullish.

extends rangebound between 84.00 and 86.38 March 13th high, while short-term bias remians bullish. Renewed optimism on the Asian equities alongside a recovery in gold and copper prices underpin the sentiment around the resource-linked Aussie.

While the Japanese yen remains weak on the back of risk-on rally in the Japanese stocks.

AUD/JPY trades a rising triangle pattern on daily charts, while on the weeklies a falling channel pattern is evidenced.

Short-term bias for the pair is higher, upside scope lies till 86.40, breaks above could then see test of 86.70 and 87 levels.

On the downside, strong support lies at 84.40 (rising trendline) and then at 84.12 (Mar 21st low).



Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 85.40, SL: 85, TP: 85.85/86/86.40



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

