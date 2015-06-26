EUR/JPY: Euro is under pressure

As the uncertainty in Europe around Greek problem is arising, investors seek safe-haven resort, such as the Yen.

After the upbeat expectations that the agreement is going to be reached between Greece and its creditors by the end of the week, markets are returning to the pessimistic mood. During the Asian session on Thursday, Shanghai Composite fell by 3.5% to 4 527.78 points, Chinese Csi300 fell by 3.6% to 4706.52 points, Nikkei Stock Average fell by 0.5% to 20771.40 points. The Yen strengthened against the Euro and the USD