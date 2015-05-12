EURUSD intraday forecast (technical side)





EURUSD

Common description of technical picture

Calculated values of daily horizonts: resistances R1=1,1194; R2=1,1212: R3= 1,1241; supports S1=1,1136; S2=1,1118: S3= 1,1089.

Lines of trend (channels): down - trend (1,1172-1,1081)

Indicators of trend :indicator of Ichimoku - specifies on the decline of course, key levels of resistance (1th from 1,1174 to 1,1169 on the end of day, 2th from 1,1233 to 1,1210); daily of EMA (24) is a tendency of decline from 1,1166; weekly of EMA (120) is a tendency of decline from 1,1198.

Oscilators: OsMA (activity of parties) is an increase of activity of bulls after covergention; Stochastics (OB/OS) is a decline of neutral state.

We expect testing of levels of down-trend (1,1172-1,1081) and daily calculation levels of support (S1=1,1136; S2=1,1118),



where it is recommended to consider activity of parties.



For short-term sales, subject to condition forming of signals of turn from down - trend, aims will be levels 1,1118/1,1089, or brea-down to 1,1036/22.

Credible

alternative

for

purchases

subject

to

condition

hasp

of

down

-

trend

with

aims

to

the

key

levels

of

support

and

at

a

hasp

higher

to

/

1,128635.



















