Airline stocks fall across the board on Ebola fears

NEW YORK (MarketWatch) -- U.S. airline stocks fell sharply on Wednesday,
as investors fretted that news of a first Ebola case in Texas would
discourage people from flying. Delta Air Lines
DAL, -2.77%
fell 3.7%, United Continental
UAL, -1.72%
shares slid 3.1%, American
Airlines slid 3.1% and JetBlue shed 3.1%. The NYSE Arca Airline index
was down 2.6%. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%.
NEW YORK (MarketWatch) -- U.S. airline stocks fell sharply on Wednesday,
as investors fretted that news of a first Ebola case in Texas would
discourage people from flying. Delta Air Lines
DAL, -2.77%
fell 3.7%, United Continental
UAL, -1.72%
shares slid 3.1%, American
Airlines slid 3.1% and JetBlue shed 3.1%. The NYSE Arca Airline index
was down 2.6%. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%.