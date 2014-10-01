Airline stocks fall across the board on Ebola fears

NEW YORK (MarketWatch) -- U.S. airline stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, as investors fretted that news of a first Ebola case in Texas would discourage people from flying. Delta Air Lines DAL, -2.77% fell 3.7%, United Continental UAL, -1.72% shares slid 3.1%, American Airlines slid 3.1% and JetBlue shed 3.1%. The NYSE Arca Airline index was down 2.6%. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%.





