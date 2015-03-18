10 Wednesday Reads - rising dollar is creating trouble: the dollar is rising faster than any time in the last 40 years
Currency

18 March 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • The Fuzzy, Insane Math That’s Creating So Many Billion-Dollar Tech Companies (Bloombergsee also Mind Games That Can Kill Investors (Stock Charts)
  • Stock Performance Before, During & After Recessions (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Commodities two-fer: Gold Futures Fall to Four-Month Low Ahead of FOMC Meeting (WSJ) and U.S. Oil Prices at Six-Year Low on Storage Concerns (WSJ)
  • 86% of active managers failed to beat market in 2014 (CNN Money)
  • The dollar is rising faster than any time in the last 40 years (Washington Postsee also Rising Dollar Is Creating Trouble for Emerging Economies (Upshot)
  • Cheap or expensive? The one thing about equity valuation that few talk about (Humble Student of the Markets)
  • For Sale: Chinese Investment Properties (The Financialist)
  • Across the Globe, Big Economies Are Falling Out of Love With Coal (Slate)
  • The Steve Jobs You Didn’t Know: Kind, Patient, and Human (Fast Company)
  • What Cockroaches With Backpacks Can Do. Ah-mazing (NPR)



What are you reading?

