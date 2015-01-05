Commercial Real Estate Forecast In 2015

Improving commercial property fundamentals, a steady stream of offshore capital and an accommodating Federal Reserve interest rate policy will sustain robust property investment in 2015, real estate analysts predict, as buyers keep seeking yield and safe havens in the U.S.

But rising interest rates, the cooling of energy markets amid oil's price plummet, and other variables threaten to thwart those expectations. What's more, 2015 could be the year that reveals whether escalating property prices are sustainable, especially as underwriting becomes more aggressive.

Among other trends, buyers are building more ambitious rent-growth assumptions into their underwriting to make increasingly expensive deals pencil out, says Kenneth Riggs Jr., CEO of Houston-based Real Estate Research, a national commercial property valuation and consulting firm. That's a departure from the more recent conservative practice of pegging rent growth to inflation, he adds.

"Up to this point, I think value and price have been in alignment," said Riggs, whose firm was acquired in February by global commercial real estate and loan advisory Situs. "But I think we're at an inflection point and may be getting ahead of our skis. Next year we may see price outpace value."

Momentum Continues

Through November, commercial property buyers and sellers had completed nearly $366 billion in U.S. deals in 2014, topping dollar volume for the full year of 2013 by almost $5 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics, which tracks sales of more than $2.5 million.

Capitalization rates have been trending down for most major property types over the last several quarters, indicating more aggressive pricing in anticipation of continued strong investment demand and low cost of capital. The rates measure a property's initial yield for the owners, and they fall as prices rise.

The average cap rate for office and industrial buildings in November marked a year-over-year decline of 50 basis points for each property type, to 6.6% and 7.1%, respectively, Real Capital says. Apartment properties fell 50 basis points to 5.8%.

Hessam Nadji, chief strategy officer for property brokerage Marcus & Millichap, anticipates that vacancies in 2015 will keep tightening for most property types.

Retail properties could see the most pronounced improvement, Nadji says, with average vacancy rates dropping by 60 points next year to 6% nationally in light of growing small-business confidence. In November, the National Federation of Independent Business' small-business optimism index surged 2 points over October to 98.1, a slightly higher reading than the 40-year average.