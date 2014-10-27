Millennium growing new team, fresh firms sprouting up across London

In the latest hiring roundup, Millennium is building a commodities team, Credit Suisse looks to grow in M&A and credit financing and new hedge funds popping up in London.

Millennium hiring commodities traders

Millennium Management is adding to its newly created commodities trading team. It just poached a trader from Tudor Investment Corp. and two from SAC Capital.

Strategic hiring at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has been doing plenty of firing – cutting headcount by 800 within its investment bank over the last year – but it’s also doing a bit of hiring. Coming off a strong Q3, the Swiss bank is looking to expand globally in M&A and add people to its credit franchise in EMEA.

London broker opens Manchester office

U.K. stockbroker Numis Securities has opened a new office in Manchester and is said to be hiring.

Fresh firms in London

Nine new financial services companies just opened in London. While they may not all be hiring, it’s best to keep them on your radar.

BofA alums set up new shop

Bank of America’s old electronic market making unit is coming back together, just not at BofA. The head of the unit, which was disbanded earlier this year, is launching an independent firm called Arxis Capital and hiring, mostly former colleagues though.

Where U.S. banks may soon hire

Based upon those third quarter results, this is where we’d suggest U.S. banks might be hiring in the final three months of this year – or, if not, where their hiring plans will be focused for early 2015.

Jabre Capital alum launching own firm

Former Jabre Capital Partners money manager Ziad Tabet is launching his own hedge fund. Amakor Capital Management will be an event-driven firm based out of London.

Cheyne considering new strategy

Cheyne Capital Management is considering getting into trade financing. The firm’s founder acknowledged that he’d need to add more people if in fact they do go that direction.

UBS on energy push

UBS has now hired four new people within its energy group since August. Two are from Deutsche Bank.