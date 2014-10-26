Twitter, Allergan, Merck top stocks to watch Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (MarketWatch)—Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trading in Monday’s session are Twitter Inc., Merck & Co., and Allergan Inc.

Twitter TWTR, +0.56% is projected to report third-quarter earnings of a penny a share, according to a consensus survey by FactSet.

Merck MRK, +1.73% is forecast to post third-quarter earnings of 88 cents a share.

Allergan AGN, +0.46% is expected to post third-quarter earnings of $1.64 a share.

Amgen Inc. AMGN, +0.01% is likely to report earnings of $2.11 a share in the third quarter.