Twitter, Allergan, Merck top stocks to watch Monday
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Twitter, Allergan, Merck top stocks to watch Monday

26 October 2014, 22:48
Ronnie Mansolillo
Ronnie Mansolillo
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SAN FRANCISCO (MarketWatch)—Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trading in Monday’s session are Twitter Inc., Merck & Co., and Allergan Inc.

Twitter TWTR, +0.56%  is projected to report third-quarter earnings of a penny a share, according to a consensus survey by FactSet.

Merck MRK, +1.73% is forecast to post third-quarter earnings of 88 cents a share.  

Allergan AGN, +0.46% is expected to post third-quarter earnings of $1.64 a share.

Amgen Inc. AMGN, +0.01%  is likely to report earnings of $2.11 a share in the third quarter.