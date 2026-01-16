SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Aegis Strategy Pro
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy Pro

Qingsong Lin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 33%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
10 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
83.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
367.57 USD (38 189 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (367.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
367.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading-Aktivität:
6.96%
Max deposit load:
17.66%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
49.69
Long-Positionen:
4 (40.00%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (60.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
18.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
36.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
36.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
32.87%
Algo-Trading:
30%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.00 USD
Maximaler:
7.00 USD (0.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
3.11% (39.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 346
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +83.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +367.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.17 04:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.17 03:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 08:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 08:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
