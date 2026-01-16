信号部分
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy Pro

Qingsong Lin
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 33%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10
盈利交易:
10 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
83.24 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
367.57 USD (38 189 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19.72 USD
最大连续赢利:
10 (367.57 USD)
最大连续盈利:
367.57 USD (10)
夏普比率:
1.27
交易活动:
6.96%
最大入金加载:
17.66%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
8 分钟
采收率:
49.69
长期交易:
4 (40.00%)
短期交易:
6 (60.00%)
利润因子:
18.64
预期回报:
36.76 USD
平均利润:
36.76 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
32.87%
算法交易:
30%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7.00 USD
最大值:
7.00 USD (0.35%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
3.11% (39.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 346
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 21K
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +83.24 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +367.57 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
没有评论
2026.01.17 04:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.17 03:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 08:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 08:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Aegis Strategy Pro
每月30 USD
33%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
30%
10
100%
7%
18.63
36.76
USD
3%
1:500
