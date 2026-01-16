SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aegis Strategy Pro
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy Pro

Qingsong Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
83.24 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
367.57 USD (38 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (367.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
367.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
6.96%
Max deposit load:
17.66%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
49.69
Long Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
18.64
Expected Payoff:
36.76 USD
Average Profit:
36.76 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
32.87%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.00 USD
Maximal:
7.00 USD (0.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.11% (39.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 346
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +83.24 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +367.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
No reviews
2026.01.17 04:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.17 03:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 08:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 08:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 08:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aegis Strategy Pro
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
30%
10
100%
7%
18.63
36.76
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.