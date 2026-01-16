SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Aegis Strategy Pro
Qingsong Lin

Aegis Strategy Pro

Qingsong Lin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 33%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
83.24 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
367.57 USD (38 189 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19.72 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (367.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
367.57 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.27
Attività di trading:
6.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.66%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
49.69
Long Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
18.64
Profitto previsto:
36.76 USD
Profitto medio:
36.76 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
32.87%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.00 USD
Massimale:
7.00 USD (0.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.11% (39.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 346
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 21K
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +83.24 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +367.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
🔥 Professional Forex & Gold Trading Signals – Built for Consistent Growth

With many years of hands-on experience in Forex and Gold trading, our strategy is designed to deliver stable, risk-controlled performance across different market conditions.

We combine the best of both worlds:

50% Algorithmic Trading (EA): Fully automated systems execute trades with strict rules, precision, and discipline.

50% Manual Trading: Professional discretionary analysis captures high-probability opportunities during key market movements.

Risk management is the foundation of everything we do:

✔️ Strict position sizing and capital allocation

✔️ Controlled drawdowns and disciplined stop management

✔️ No over-leveraging, no emotional trading

✔️ Long-term capital protection comes first

Our focus is not on chasing short-term spikes, but on building consistent returns, sustainable growth, and professional execution over time.

If you value transparency, disciplined trading, and real risk control, this signal service is built for you.

📈 Trade smarter. Grow steadily. Stay protected.
Non ci sono recensioni
