Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
9 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
28.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66.67 USD (1 165 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3.80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (66.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
66.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading-Aktivität:
66.44%
Max deposit load:
13.31%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
33.09
Long-Positionen:
5 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
17.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.42%
Algo-Trading:
66%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.90 USD (0.25%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
6.24% (47.08 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD+
|3
|USDCHF+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|EURNZD+
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD+
|39
|USDCHF+
|6
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|11
|AUDCAD+
|3
|EURNZD+
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD+
|727
|USDCHF+
|74
|USDCAD+
|31
|AUDUSD+
|119
|AUDCAD+
|71
|EURNZD+
|143
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
Bester Trade: +28.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.
Key features
- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.
- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.
Keine Bewertungen
