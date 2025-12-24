SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SWING DESPOUSE
Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo

SWING DESPOUSE

Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 55 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
9 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
28.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66.67 USD (1 165 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3.80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (66.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
66.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading-Aktivität:
66.44%
Max deposit load:
13.31%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
33.09
Long-Positionen:
5 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
17.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.42%
Algo-Trading:
66%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.90 USD (0.25%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
6.24% (47.08 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPAUD+ 3
USDCHF+ 2
USDCAD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD+ 39
USDCHF+ 6
USDCAD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 11
AUDCAD+ 3
EURNZD+ 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD+ 727
USDCHF+ 74
USDCAD+ 31
AUDUSD+ 119
AUDCAD+ 71
EURNZD+ 143
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +28.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +66.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.

Key features
- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.
- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 21:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 21:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SWING DESPOUSE
55 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
813
USD
1
66%
9
100%
66%
17.54
7.41
USD
6%
1:500
Kopieren

