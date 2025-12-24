信号部分
Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo

SWING DESPOUSE

Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 55 USD per 
0%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
0.00 USD
毛利亏损:
-0.50 USD
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 USD (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
15.65%
最大入金加载:
1.83%
采收率:
-1.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
0.00
预期回报:
0.00 USD
平均利润:
0.00 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.50 USD
最大值:
0.50 USD (0.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
2.35% (17.60 USD)

分配

无数据

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.00 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.

Key features
- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.
- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.
没有评论
2025.12.24 21:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 21:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
