SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SWING DESPOUSE
Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo

SWING DESPOUSE

Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
28.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
66.67 USD (1 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (66.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
65.43%
Max deposit load:
13.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.09
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
17.54
Expected Payoff:
7.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.41 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
1.90 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (47.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD+ 3
USDCHF+ 2
USDCAD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD+ 39
USDCHF+ 6
USDCAD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 11
AUDCAD+ 3
EURNZD+ 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD+ 727
USDCHF+ 74
USDCAD+ 31
AUDUSD+ 119
AUDCAD+ 71
EURNZD+ 143
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.

Key features
- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.
- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.
No reviews
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.24 21:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 21:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 21:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SWING DESPOUSE
55 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
813
USD
1
66%
9
100%
65%
17.54
7.41
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.