Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.





Key features

- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.

- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.