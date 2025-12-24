- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
28.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
66.67 USD (1 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (66.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.92
Trading activity:
65.43%
Max deposit load:
13.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.09
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
17.54
Expected Payoff:
7.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.41 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
1.90 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (47.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD+
|3
|USDCHF+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|EURNZD+
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD+
|39
|USDCHF+
|6
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|11
|AUDCAD+
|3
|EURNZD+
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD+
|727
|USDCHF+
|74
|USDCAD+
|31
|AUDUSD+
|119
|AUDCAD+
|71
|EURNZD+
|143
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
Best trade: +28.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Developed by the author, this strategy operates on a set of currency pairs with relatively low volatility, seeking to generate returns through mean-reversion principles backed by additional entry indicators. The robot is designed to run fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering disciplined risk management and a configuration adaptable to different risk profiles.
Key features
- Trading logic: entries based on mean-reversion principles with confirmations from entry indicators; exits via stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, or closures under predefined conditions to manage risk and profitability.
- Risk management: configurable lot size, per-trade risk calculation, drawdown limit, daily/weekly limits, and trailing stop where applicable.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
813
USD
USD
1
66%
9
100%
65%
17.54
7.41
USD
USD
6%
1:500