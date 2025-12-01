SignaleKategorien
Kalinin Brinones Rojas

Kalicm

Kalinin Brinones Rojas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 24%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
59
Gewinntrades:
28 (47.45%)
Verlusttrades:
31 (52.54%)
Bester Trade:
30.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
290.34 USD (615 283 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-242.25 USD (823 224 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (40.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
69.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
19.03%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.63
Long-Positionen:
32 (54.24%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (45.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.81 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-76.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-76.29 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
24.05%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
18.88 USD
Maximaler:
76.29 USD (29.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.64% (76.29 USD)
Kapital:
5.00% (10.29 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
BTCUSD 15
EURUSD 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
BTCUSD -21
EURUSD -3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
BTCUSD -206K
EURUSD -239
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +40.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -76.29 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.72 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.29 × 612
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
ICMarkets-Live03
2.00 × 2
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
TradersWay-Live
3.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live14
3.76 × 70
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.12 × 90
-A recovery system will be used after a loss; there is a maximum loss lot limit.

-SE UTILIZARA UN SISTEMA DE RECUPERACION TRAS LA PERDIDA,EXISTE UN LIMITE DE LOTE MAXIMO DE PERDIDA

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.25 22:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
