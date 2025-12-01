- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
59
Gewinntrades:
28 (47.45%)
Verlusttrades:
31 (52.54%)
Bester Trade:
30.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
290.34 USD (615 283 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-242.25 USD (823 224 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (40.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
69.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
19.03%
Letzter Trade:
10 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.63
Long-Positionen:
32 (54.24%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (45.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.81 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-76.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-76.29 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
24.05%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
18.88 USD
Maximaler:
76.29 USD (29.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.64% (76.29 USD)
Kapital:
5.00% (10.29 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|BTCUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|-21
|EURUSD
|-3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-206K
|EURUSD
|-239
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +40.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -76.29 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.72 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.29 × 612
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|2.00 × 2
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.76 × 70
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.12 × 90
-A recovery system will be used after a loss; there is a maximum loss lot limit.
-SE UTILIZARA UN SISTEMA DE RECUPERACION TRAS LA PERDIDA,EXISTE UN LIMITE DE LOTE MAXIMO DE PERDIDA
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
24%
0
0
USD
USD
248
USD
USD
3
100%
59
47%
35%
1.19
0.82
USD
USD
30%
1:500